Workplaces are human again

Work from home (WFM) has changed some things temporarily. Shouvik Roy talks about what it may have changed permanently.

Yesterday, I called up a credit card helpline. After almost three minutes, I realised that the lady (on the other side) was speaking not from a terminal in a large office, but from her own home. Soon my angst on some transaction turned into a gentle chatter, which basically led me to believing in her promise of – ‘I will do my best’ a lot more than I would have in the past.