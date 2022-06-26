You did not win a Lion at Cannes, so what?

However, on hindsight, you realise: “Didn’t the work already roar the way it was meant to?”. The results are in sight: a tangible impact to society, its legacy evidenced on Wikipedia, in newspapers, in backpacks of activists. Winning an award would be amazing, but it was not your goal when you set out to truly make a difference in the world – and that was your starting point. Your goal isn’t just doing something good, but doing something for good, for the community you love. And the work managed to achieve it. You have every reason to be proud of it.