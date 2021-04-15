"Your personal brand is the sum total of the online and offline you": Sumanto Chattopadhyay

The other pillar of authenticity is avoiding exaggeration. Many people take personal branding as a licence to inflate their achievements. Like some of resumes that we have come across. Or even written. In the short run it can yield results. But in the long run, if you create a hollow, inflated avatar of yourself, you get caught out.

George Orwell, the author of the novel Nineteen Eighty-four (which many ad professionals know from the reference to it in the classic Apple ad) was a believer in authenticity. He said: The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one's real and one's declared aims, one turns as it were instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish spurting out ink.’ So keep it simple, keep it honest. Big Brother is watching you!