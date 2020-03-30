Zoom's valuation surges to $42 billion in the wake of Covid-19...

Similar services from Google, Skype and GoToMeeting (WebEx too) existed. Undeterred, Yuan felt that many of the old services were buggy and customer-unfriendly. He devoted himself to creating a great product. The combination of free and paid service led Zoom to record triple digit growth for many years. When Zoom listed on NASDAQ in April last year, Yuan's 20 per cent share was worth $3 billion. Since COVID-19 hit the scene, Zoom's valuation has surged to $42 billion. And Yuan is one among a few billionaires whose worth has shot up in the carnage of 2020.