How is AI impacting and defining the communications industry?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is redefining the landscape of corporate communication, public relations, and crisis management. As businesses navigate this digital transformation, AI functions as both an enabler and a disruptor. At the second edition of afaqs! Communicon, industry leaders engaged in a panel discussion focused on future-proofing communication through AI and technology, examining the ways in which AI is transforming communication strategies across various sectors.

The panel included Manu Kumar, brand & communications advisor; Priya Bendre, SBU lead-PR & corporate communications, Fortis Healthcare; Sunaina Jairath, vice president - group brand & communications, RPG Group and was moderated by Satrajit Sen, chief operating officer - events, afaqs!

The discussion opened with highlighting the significance of AI in routine communication activities. AI is being utilised more and more for data analysis, audience insights, and automation. Jairath noted that while AI-generated content is technically flawless, it often lacks the human touch that renders communication authentic.

She said that to address this, brands need to harness the potential of AI while keeping a focus on human-centric values.

AI’s growing role in healthcare communications

In the healthcare sector, AI is advancing in patient engagement and real-time data analysis. Bendre of Fortis Healthcare emphasised the role of AI in assisting organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) in monitoring disease outbreaks and providing virtual healthcare assistants. AI is personalising the healthcare experience, from scheduling appointments to preparing patients for procedures, ensuring that vital information is accessible at every stage of a patient’s journey.

AI adoption: Startups vs. large organisations

A significant discussion took place on whether startups or large organisations demonstrate greater agility in adopting AI. Manu Kumar observed that startups benefit from agility and quick adoption, whereas large organisations offer scale and significant investment in research and development. One significant challenge for corporations is defining ownership of AI, as AI applications span across various domains, including marketing, public relations, operations, finance, and manufacturing.

Jaiarath emphasised this point, noting that large organisations such as RPG Group are incorporating AI across various industries, including automotive and life sciences. RPG’s annual Innovation Day highlights the emergence of AI-driven solutions from within the company, promoting a culture of ongoing technological advancement.

AI in crisis communication: Managing reputational risks

In response to enquiries about how AI might aid during a crisis, such as EV battery failures, Manu Kumar highlighted AI's capability for real-time sentiment analysis. AI analyses extensive consumer feedback across various channels, including social media, forums, and blogs, to identify emerging risks before they escalate. This proactive strategy allows companies to tackle problems before they escalate into major crises, thereby safeguarding both their reputation and consumer trust.

AI is transforming the way PR professionals engage with the media. Jaiarath observed that AI-powered tools assist PR teams in researching journalists, facilitating targeted pitches that align with their writing style and recent coverage. AI also enables content repurposing, allowing stories published in print media to reach a wider audience through digital and social platforms.

Bendra elaborated on this, detailing how AI-driven insights assist PR professionals in identifying journalists who also serve as influencers. By interacting with them beyond conventional press engagements, PR teams can create narratives that leave a more significant and enduring digital impact.

Manu Kumar emphasised an important point: AI allows companies to take a proactive approach in shaping narratives instead of merely responding to media coverage. By utilising AI, organisations can forecast industry trends, connect with consumers more effectively, and craft narratives that resonate across various platforms.

The panelists acknowledged that AI has transitioned from a futuristic concept to a powerful force actively reshaping corporate communications, public relations, and crisis management. Although AI improves efficiency and supports insight-driven decision-making, the human element is still irreplaceable. The essential aspect is utilising AI as a means to enhance creativity, authenticity, and strategic thinking. As companies integrate AI, those that embrace its potential while prioritising a human-centric approach will distinguish themselves in the evolving communicatin landscape.

