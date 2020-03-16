63% of B2B marketers to raise marketing budgets in 2020: FrogIdeas

At the launch of the report, Jatin Modi, founder & CEO, FrogIdeas opined, "Over the past few years, the modern marketer has been reading global marketing reports only to capture a part of a cent of B2B marketing to understand the changing trends. It is through this report that we wish to address, showcase and help the B2B marketer make effective decisions that help them deploy the right tools, create content that positions them as Thought Leaders in their respective industries and choose the right Marketing mix to increase mindspace and build more leads pipeline."