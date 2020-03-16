63% of B2B marketers to raise marketing budgets in 2020: FrogIdeas

FrogIdeas, India's foremost B2B Digital Marketing and Corporate Reputation Agency, today announced India's First, B2B Marketing trends report in India. The report saw participation from over 200 B2B CMOs and Brand managers across various industries such as BFSI, Fintech Enterprise, Technology, IT, Energy, IP Management, B2B ecommerce, Supply Chain, Professional Services and Healthcare.
Some of the Key Highlights of the report indicate that:
70 percent of B2B enterprises are creating more content than a year ago, with 52 percent of them planning to increase spending on content. But, measuring and proving the value of all that content is a major hurdle.
Lead Generation is the top most priority for 89 percent of Marketers.
57 percent of B2B marketers believe that websites remain the most important touch-point for them to drive brand awareness and will plan to increase their website +SEO budget.
42.9 percent believe that Content Marketing is effective to establish and drive thought leadership.
Google and Linkedin stand out as the preferred platforms for B2B Marketing with 71.4 percent and 75 percent Marketers increasing their budgets respectively.
55.6 percent marketers think that video marketing is integral in spreading brand awareness while 37 percent say it also contributes to leads generation.
50 percent Marketers have tried and believe that Vernacular content works for their brands.
Influencer Marketing is not the answer for B2B Marketers. Only 7 percent see a direct link between influencer marketing and driving leads.
At the launch of the report, Jatin Modi, founder & CEO, FrogIdeas opined, "Over the past few years, the modern marketer has been reading global marketing reports only to capture a part of a cent of B2B marketing to understand the changing trends. It is through this report that we wish to address, showcase and help the B2B marketer make effective decisions that help them deploy the right tools, create content that positions them as Thought Leaders in their respective industries and choose the right Marketing mix to increase mindspace and build more leads pipeline."
This is the first B2B Marketing Report from FrogIdeas and will be an annual intelligence report that FrogIdeas will publish.
You can download the Emerging Trends in B2B Marketing in India: A FrogIdeas Intelligence Report .