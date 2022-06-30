Avian We Group wins the corporate communications mandate of Pepsico India

The account will be led from the office in Delhi, with support from Chase-Avian other offices in India.
PepsiCo India has chosen Chase-Avian Communications as its PR communications partner post a multi-agency pitch to further strengthen its corporate and sustainability messaging. As a partner of one of the largest global foods and beverages businesses’ communications agency on record, the firm will be responsible for growing awareness of PepsiCo India’s corporate and sustainability mandate across the region through multi-channel integrated communication campaigns.
Commenting on the appointment, Garima Singh, chief government affairs & communications officer, PepsiCo India said, “At PepsiCo India, we are committed to building a better world with purposeful brands. We are pleased to partner with Avian We Group and together, look forward to devising strategies in building our corporate narrative and communications that will drive real change.”
“We are excited about the future of Avian WE Group’s corporate portfolio, building momentum through incredible new partnerships and strong leadership. PepsiCo India is one of the largest global foods and beverages companies in India, consistently investing in the country while putting purpose at the center of everything. This aligns with the progressive communications approach we seek to build across our clients.” said Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE.
The account will be led from the office in Delhi, with support from Chase-Avian other offices in India.