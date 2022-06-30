Avian We Group wins the corporate communications mandate of Pepsico India

“We are excited about the future of Avian WE Group’s corporate portfolio, building momentum through incredible new partnerships and strong leadership. PepsiCo India is one of the largest global foods and beverages companies in India, consistently investing in the country while putting purpose at the center of everything. This aligns with the progressive communications approach we seek to build across our clients.” said Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE.

The account will be led from the office in Delhi, with support from Chase-Avian other offices in India.