Bajaj Auto appoints Pitchfork Partners for its communication mandate

The Mumbai-based agency will handle PR and corporate communication for the automobile brand.
Two-wheeler and three-wheeler company, Bajaj Auto has assigned the mandate for handling communication initiatives to Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP. Pitchfork Partners will manage Public Relations and Communication for all domestic verticals of the automobile major. This will include all corporate, brand, and product portfolios whilst also supporting thought leadership initiatives for the company.
In the recent past, Bajaj Auto has been active in multiple segments in India and abroad. With the recently-launched Pulsar 250, it has introduced a new platform for its Pulsar brand. It has also brought in purposive motorcycles in the premium end of the market with the Dominar 400 Touring Edition and new products under the KTM portfolio. Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto announced a substantial investment in its upcoming EV plant at Akurd to harness the rapidly changing customer demand in the two and three-wheeler segments.
Speaking about the appointment, Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, said, “The market for two- and three-wheelers is changing and so is the communication landscape. Pitchfork Partners’ strong credentials clearly indicate their expertise in this changing landscape, and we are pleased to join hands with them. We are positive that Pitchfork’s expertise will play a key role in the success of our communication goals. We see a huge opportunity for the company and Pitchfork has the best credentials to support us in the coming years.”
Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, added, ‘’We are delighted to partner with India’s largest two-wheeler exporter. Bajaj Auto plays a pivotal role in the automobile sector and has a strong presence across the globe. The company is truly ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’, and we understand its ethos. It is a great opportunity to join hands with Bajaj Auto and work towards building the vision through strategic and insights-driven communication.”