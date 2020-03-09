Chef Vikas Khanna is back with third season of Quaker’s super-hit web-series

Quaker India is all set to delight all senses of its fans with the third season of its super-hit web-series show, ‘Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations’. The exciting new season sees Michelin star chef and face of Quaker Oats, Vikas Khanna whipping up some delicious breakfast recipes with leading celebrities, Shraddha Kapoor and Shikhar Dhawan, and popular Malayalam actress and television presenter, Pearle Maaney. Following the success of the first two seasons, which together clocked more than 100 MN views on leading streaming platform Hotstar, the latest season will offer a wide array of delicious yet nutritious Quaker Oats recipes, along with a dose of fun and conversations for the viewers.
The web-series features entertaining chatter between the leading stars and the celebrity chef, as they share moments of ‘fun and food’ while rustling up different Oatalicious recipes. Each tasty and exciting recipe has been exclusively curated by Chef Vikas Khanna, to showcase how Quaker Oats can be prepared in countless appetizing ways, and can be added to regular recipes – upping their nutrition as well as taste quotient.
Talking about the popular web-series, Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “We are delighted to bring yet another season of Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations. Our young target audience has consistently played back that they’re looking at ways of incorporating oats in their daily routine. Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations! aims to combine the boundless talents of Chef Vikas Khanna, the goodness of oats with some of the biggest youth icons to help deliver this message for our target audience. The very fact that we are now in our third season speaks volumes about the efficacy of the program.”
Expressing his excitement about the third season, Chef Vikas Khanna said, “I had a great time sharing kitchen space with Shraddha, Shikhar and Pearle, as it gave me an insight into what the youth of India is looking for in its everyday meal choices. The new season gave me yet another opportunity to experiment with the unique nature of Quaker Oats, which can transform everyday dishes into a powerhouse of nutrition as well as delicious taste. I had a great time interacting with all the guests and I hope fans and consumers across India enjoy this season as much as the last ones and are inspired to start every day – the Oats way!”
In the episode with Shraddha Kapoor, Chef Vikas Khanna adds the ‘Quaker Oats magic’ to traditional poha and omelette transforming them into gourmet delights. Speaking about her experience on the show, the leading star said, “Anyone who knows me, also knows about my love for food! While I am a big-time foodie, I also have to keep a check on my diet and ensure that I eat what is good for me. I was super excited to be on Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations Season 3 with chef Vikas Khanna, as I was looking forward to learning some innovative ways to add nutrition full of taste to my daily diet with oats. I had a complete blast at the shoot, and learnt to whip up some sumptuous recipes like poha and omelette with an oats-twist!”
From a delicious take on the traditional chilla to a no-fuss overnight oats recipe, the web-series showcases fun and tasty, yet nutritious and easy-to-make options, which can seamlessly be incorporated into the busy lifestyles of today’s youth.
Sharing his excitement about being on the show, popular cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said, “As a sportsman, I always make it a point to grab a good, scrumptious breakfast every morning and this is also my most-loved meal in a day. I had an amazing time shooting with Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna for the latest season of Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations, as I learnt how to add the goodness of Quaker Oats to my favourite breakfast recipe – chilla. Not only was it super tasty, but was also very easy to make. I would highly recommend all my fans to make time for breakfast in their morning routine and watch the show to learn a number of quick, delicious recipes.”
As a special delight not only for herself, but also her fans, Pearle Maaney whipped up some delicious Oats Puttu and Overnight Oats on the show. Speaking about her experience of cooking alongside Chef Khanna, she said, “I have always focused on health and fitness, and I strive to find a harmonious rhythm between my work, personal life and health. But with the always-on nature of my profession, it becomes tricky to keep a check on my lifestyle. After being introduced to the magic potion called Overnight Oats while shooting for Kitchen, Khanna and Konversations Season 3 with chef Vikas Khanna today, I don’t think there is any going back for me now. I am sure that this will become my go-to breakfast option, as it is super easy, requires close to no prep-time in the morning, and is packed with nutrition to keep me going through the day”.
The all-new episodes of Quaker India’s ‘Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations’, hosted by Chef Vikas Khanna and featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan, and Pearle Maaney are now available on Hotstar