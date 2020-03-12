Hansa Cheetah- A digital consumer panel curated by Hansa Research

How Hansa Cheetah was effective in helping Marketers make real time decisions, in context of consumer purchase behaviour during festivals

Hansa’s ‘Festival Monitor’ is an annual syndicated study that provides organizations with a detailed understanding of the customer. Hansa employed the Hansa Cheetah panel, to generate valuable insights related to customers’ attitudes, behaviours and preferences for purchase during the Indian festive season. The panel has been extremely effective in providing organizations with real time data on a weekly basis, allowing early insights for clients, making it a highly cost effective investment to aid their action plans on a weekly basis consumers’ purchase patterns across categories, channels and brands. The panel provides a total sample size of ~14,000, across more than 10 categories during the 6-8week period leading up to Diwali.