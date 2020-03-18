‘Kya Baat Hai!’ Canara Robeco’s new Investor Education campaign

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, along with its newly appointed creative agency FCB India (Mumbai), has released a new campaign as part of their investor education and awareness initiative. The communication has been devised around demystifying mutual funds in a country that still has a lot of potential to invest and benefit from mutual funds and their offerings.
The creative visualization is in line with AMFI’s (Association of Mutual Funds in India) vision of educating masses of India. This message has been creatively conceptualized using multiple everyday situations, where the protagonists come across a lesser known fact about mutual funds, that truly surprises them with the simplicity of the message. This is where a unique visual tool, the larger than life head, pops up and takes center stage leaving not only the characters in the films, but also the viewers bemused, only until the reason for this is explained by the protagonist. To add to this, the use of a colloquial phrase like ‘Kya Baat Hai!’, which is a symbol of surprise and appreciation, adds to the memorability of the campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, Mohit Bhatia, head – sales & marketing at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund said, “The task we were set out to do was to ensure that we reach Indian masses not to propagate a fund or an AMC, but to make investor education a more delightful and memorable experience for viewers. This was done by enriching their knowledge about the simple nuances of investing in Mutual Funds by stating their functional aspects in a simple & interesting manner that investors will find easy to relate with. This is part of our overall broad Investor Education campaign for Mutual Funds called smarTomorrows, which endeavors to highlight fundamentals around investing and various opportunities of investment that Mutual Funds provide. Our agency FCB India, has created an admirable investor education campaign that aims to demystify mutual fund investing for Indian investors through some very informative, simple yet memorable creatives.”
Speaking on the campaign, spokesperson from FCB India, quoted, “Mutual Funds as a category is very challenging, as the communication has to target two key things – changing people’s perception that the category of financial products is complicated, and at the same time, increasing memorability of a Concept oriented message. With Canara Robeco’s clear approach, we were able to do something extremely unique, bold and different. The visual tool used, and the mood of the films will ensure that the viewers are left saying ‘Kya Baat Hai’, every time they watch them. We are sure that this campaign will make people notice how mutual funds are one of the best options when it comes to investing your money.”
The campaign is live on multiple digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, along with a large-scale extension into Print/OOH and other ambient mediums like Uber cab branding.
