‘Kya Baat Hai!’ Canara Robeco’s new Investor Education campaign

The creative visualization is in line with AMFI’s (Association of Mutual Funds in India) vision of educating masses of India. This message has been creatively conceptualized using multiple everyday situations, where the protagonists come across a lesser known fact about mutual funds, that truly surprises them with the simplicity of the message. This is where a unique visual tool, the larger than life head, pops up and takes center stage leaving not only the characters in the films, but also the viewers bemused, only until the reason for this is explained by the protagonist. To add to this, the use of a colloquial phrase like ‘Kya Baat Hai!’, which is a symbol of surprise and appreciation, adds to the memorability of the campaign.