ShareChat takes brands regional with language-first campaigns

ShareChat, India’s own social media platform, today put forward a strong showcase of its regional capabilities, especially in Tier 2,3 and 4 cities. Since the inception of its advertising-led monetisation in September 2019, ShareChat is driving new internet audiences from over 800 cities in India. The company has been experimenting with various advertising levers and witnessed 25+ successful campaigns across its regional languages.
ShareChat has enabled the platform for thousands of micro-influencers to work closely with brands and create unique brand experiences through UGC (User Generated Content). The micro-influencer led strategy drives word of mouth like messaging for brands, making brands more connected to its audiences.
Sunil Kamath, chief business officer, ShareChat, said, “We have been witnessing a healthy growth since we opened our platform for brand integrations. Today, ShareChat is silently leading a social media revolution with brands focusing on regional outreach. Our regional strength in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities offer a unique proposition to brands with highly targeted language driven campaigns”
“ShareChat has already developed immense brand confidence and many large consumer brands are partnering with us to gain strategic advantage in the regional language speaking markets” added Kamath
Over the past six months, ShareChat has successfully executed more than 25 campaigns and worked with 15+ brands including the likes of Facebook, Coca Cola, Oyo, MTR, Airtel, Pepsi, Future Group and Snapdeal.
“Adoption of internet among native-language led regional audiences has helped ShareChat achieve a steep growth year over year. The app has evolved as a leader in non-English social media space, ranking in the Top 10 of Indian Headquartered publishers by downloads in 2019”, according to Junde Yu, VP of Sales and Support from App Annie, a mobile app data and analytics company.
“In the last 6 months (or between Aug 2019 to Jan 2020), ShareChat has around 14 million DAU* on average on both iPhone and Android Phone combined.” he added.
ShareChat has already built a 50 member sales team to drive the brand solutions, and are closely working with brands and media agencies. ShareChat currently has over 60 million monthly active users and is available in 15 languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Urdu etc.