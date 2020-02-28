Tata Sky brings back nostalgia with iconic English TV Shows from the 80s and the 90s

On bringing back some of Television’s classic shows to its subscribers said, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky, “At Tata Sky we are always looking at serving the discerning content needs of our subscribers. With Tata Sky Hits we are giving our subscribers an exclusive platform to indulge in their favourite Hollywood shows from the 80s and 90s. The diverse assortment of English shows from the good old days that Hits has curated is exceptional and fulfils a need gap for our evolving viewers who are constantly looking for unique entertainment destinations that are not available elsewhere be it TV or OTT.”