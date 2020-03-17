The organic sanitary napkin that’s biodegradable and packed with comfort

Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins: Nailen announced the launch of Noraa, 100% Organic and Biodegradable sanitary napkins and panty liners.
Hemender Singh Hoon, Co-Founder Noraa, on 100% organic and biodegradable sanitary napkins, “We’re going back to traditional and natural materials, in a way going back to the roots only to push forward.”
The concept of making a 100 per cent organic and biodegradable sanitary napkin came from the fact that the Menstrual Hygiene Alliance of India (MHAI) has approximated that out of 336 million menstruating women in India, 36 per cent use disposable sanitary napkins that total to 121 million women which implies that India has 12.3 billion disposable sanitary napkins to take care of every year, majority of which are not biodegradable/compostable and each pad takes about 700-800 years to decompose on an average.
Taking these numbers into consideration Noraa’s team, Hemender and Ayush, decided to give women a better choice, that is good for them and the environment as well. Don’t you always look for the best brands, best ingredients, best quality of beauty and daily essentials? Be it that 100% organic cotton shirt or that cruelty-free yummy nude lipstick, we look for the best. Why not go for a superior quality sanitary product that offers you only the good stuff? Certified organic, with superior absorption, pH maintenance, free of chemicals and plastics, hassle-free disposal, and superior quality all-natural ingredients made in an all-woman run production unit.
If you’re looking for safer, more responsible options then Noraa is worth the shot!
They will soon be launching their intimate wash and will eventually extend the line of organic and biodegradable feminine hygiene products. A conscious effort is being made to make their products vegan as well.