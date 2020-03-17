The organic sanitary napkin that’s biodegradable and packed with comfort

Taking these numbers into consideration Noraa’s team, Hemender and Ayush, decided to give women a better choice, that is good for them and the environment as well. Don’t you always look for the best brands, best ingredients, best quality of beauty and daily essentials? Be it that 100% organic cotton shirt or that cruelty-free yummy nude lipstick, we look for the best. Why not go for a superior quality sanitary product that offers you only the good stuff? Certified organic, with superior absorption, pH maintenance, free of chemicals and plastics, hassle-free disposal, and superior quality all-natural ingredients made in an all-woman run production unit.