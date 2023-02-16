79% of respondents trust social media influencers: ASCI

Talking about the findings of the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “While ASCI released its guidelines in May 2021, the Central Consumer Protection Authorities also now requires disclosure of material connection between brands and influencers. Hence, non-disclosures are potential violations of the law. An important aspect of the dipstick is the revelation that non-transparency was among the prime reasons why influencers lost the trust of their followers. On the other hand, transparency in their communication significantly built trust. We will be having several important conversations on this and other interesting aspects of brand-influencer partnerships at the #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 with brand leaders and top influencers. The summit will help both brands and influencers understand how to build robust and sustainable relationships in the social media space.”