After The Rebel Kid, CarryMinati rizzes up Perplexity

Seeing Maasijeevi on screen usually means watching another civil services aspirant go through a mock interview. That is how Delhi University professor Vijender Chauhan built social media street cred; preparing tomorrow’s civil servants today.

Advertisment

Aspirant CarryMinati decided to Gen Z slang his way around Chauhan. The result is a hilarious back-and-forth on aura farming, rizz, and delulu, before he calls Maasijeevi a boomer and has to explain what that even means.

The fix? He whips out his phone and asks Perplexity to define a boomer in Hindi, and a male voiceover reads it out. Unexpected and perfectly timed.

This is Perplexity’s second collab in a week. The Rebel Kid recently shared how Perplexity helped her out at 2 am in Mykonos. Her collaboration was with Airtel, which is giving away a year’s subscription to the AI chatbot worth Rs 17,000 for free. Interestingly, there is no mention of Airtel in CarryMinati’s post details but he mention's the cellular network's offer in the video.

Read: When Perplexity saved the Rebel Kid in Mykonos

So why are influencers helping Perplexity get famous? One obvious reason: it wants to be known beyond the tech-savvy crowd. OpenAI says ChatGPT’s second-biggest market is India, after the U.S., and most Indians already equate AI with ChatGPT just like “Google it” has become shorthand for searching online.

Another goal: become the go-to companion, not just a research tool. People are talking to AI like humans, so why shouldn’t Perplexity get in on it?

Both influencers are also experts at crisp, humorous storytelling, which resonates with younger audiences.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s first ad campaign in India went for outdoor. Instead of screaming for attention, the billboards were white, calm, and clever showing how small prompts can make a big difference in daily life.