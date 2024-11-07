Amazon launches Creator Central to help Indian influencers promote content

Amazon.in has launched Creator Central, a comprehensive platform that makes tech tools available for creators to create, promote, measure, and monetise their content.

Advertisment

Content creators that are part of the Amazon Influencer Program can also reach millions of shoppers and optimise their performance via automated product recommendations and performance reports. Creator Central will be rolled out to over 50,000 creators over the next few weeks.

Zahid Khan, director of shopping initiatives for India and emerging Markets, Amazon, said, "We're incredibly excited to launch Creator Central in India. This launch signifies Amazon.in's commitment to fostering the growth of the creator community in India, providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive."

With Creator Central creators can create content like idea lists, photos, and videos and directly upload it on their personalised storefront from the Amazon app itself. They can also view their performance reports like total earnings, top promoted products and categories at a glance, along with details of deals availability.

To ensure a seamless user experience, Creator Central offers user-friendly features such as account management and store switching. Creators can easily manage multiple accounts, add multiple users with different levels of access to their storefront and switch between stores, streamlining their workflow and improving efficiency.

Creators can also schedule their shoppable posts: they can select a specific date and time, or easily align their posts with upcoming major events like Prime Day. This feature is accessible on both mobile and desktop.

"This platform is a significant investment in the creator economy, empowering content creators with a streamlined experience and dedicated storefronts. Creator Central puts creators at the center, allowing them to schedule content, manage multiple accounts, and access valuable performance insights – all from the familiar Amazon app,” added Khan.

To foster continuous growth and development, Creator University—launched earlier this year—will be integrated into Creator Central. Creator University is an education program that gives content creators the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive within the dynamic creator economy. Its resources cater to established and aspiring creators, providing foundational knowledge and practical strategies to cultivate a sustainable business on the Amazon marketplace.