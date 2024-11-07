Amazon launches Creator Central to help Indian influencers promote content

Amazon.in has launched Creator Central, a comprehensive platform that makes tech tools available for creators to create, promote, measure, and monetise their content.
Content creators that are part of the Amazon Influencer Program can also reach millions of shoppers and optimise their performance via automated product recommendations and performance reports. Creator Central will be rolled out to over 50,000 creators over the next few weeks.
Zahid Khan, director of shopping initiatives for India and emerging Markets, Amazon, said, "We're incredibly excited to launch Creator Central in India. This launch signifies Amazon.in's commitment to fostering the growth of the creator community in India, providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive."
With Creator Central creators can create content like idea lists, photos, and videos and directly upload it on their personalised storefront from the Amazon app itself. They can also view their performance reports like total earnings, top promoted products and categories at a glance, along with details of deals availability.
To ensure a seamless user experience, Creator Central offers user-friendly features such as account management and store switching. Creators can easily manage multiple accounts, add multiple users with different levels of access to their storefront and switch between stores, streamlining their workflow and improving efficiency.
Creators can also schedule their shoppable posts: they can select a specific date and time, or easily align their posts with upcoming major events like Prime Day. This feature is accessible on both mobile and desktop.
"This platform is a significant investment in the creator economy, empowering content creators with a streamlined experience and dedicated storefronts. Creator Central puts creators at the center, allowing them to schedule content, manage multiple accounts, and access valuable performance insights – all from the familiar Amazon app,” added Khan.
To foster continuous growth and development, Creator University—launched earlier this year—will be integrated into Creator Central. Creator University is an education program that gives content creators the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive within the dynamic creator economy. Its resources cater to established and aspiring creators, providing foundational knowledge and practical strategies to cultivate a sustainable business on the Amazon marketplace.
-
Content creation and storefront: Access streamlined content creation workflows and a storefront to make it easier for creators to create and promote content on Amazon.
-
Automated product and category recommendations: Custom product and category recommendations for creators’ audiences to improve ease of product discovery.
-
Robust educational resources: Benefit from comprehensive training and workshops on video editing, storytelling, and content marketing through Creator University.
-
Streamlined reporting: Gain insights into performance metrics and track earnings with ease.
-
User management: Easily manage users on your account and switch between stores.
The Amazon Influencer Program is a resource for influencers to monetise their content. This program allows creators to gain access to tools that enable them to select and recommend Amazon's products and services to their followers while earning commissions on qualifying purchases.
Earlier this year, Amazon launched Creator Connect, a series of in-person events designed to foster connections, learning, and growth for creators within the Amazon ecosystem. These events are strategically timed around major sales and Amazon initiatives to achieve two goals: generate excitement for upcoming promotions and attract new creators to the Amazon Influencer Program.
Creator Connect offers a variety of interactive experiences, including workshops led by creators, opportunities to meet with Amazon leaders and established creators, product showcases, trend discussions, and more.
More recently, Amazon.in announced a significant increase in Standard Commission Income Rates for content creators in key categories. The revised commission structure offers creators a substantial increase of 1.5-2x across a wide range of product categories, including popular choices like fashion, beauty & personal care appliances, home, kitchen, toys, and books.