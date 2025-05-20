Anecdot Culture Studio to lead influencer & culture mandate for Ola Electric

Anecdot Culture Studio, a global, storytelling-first, brand and culture consultancy, has won the mandate to lead influencer advocacy and culture building for Ola Electric.
This collaboration marks a strategic shift in how Ola Electric aims to connect with India’s evolving consumer base. Anecdot will be responsible for architecting a creator-first influence engine and building a storytelling framework that helps everyday Indians not just adopt electric mobility, but identify deeply with it.
Mohit Kharbanda, founder & CEO, Anecdot Culture Studio, said, “At Anecdot, we’ve always believed that culture isn’t built in boardrooms — it’s shaped in living rooms, on timelines, and in everyday conversations that feel real. With Ola Electric, the opportunity isn’t just to market electric vehicles, it’s to reframe aspiration itself. This is about taking a new generation along with you in this revolution which can be cool, relevant, and deeply personal. From regional creators to national voices, from digital storytelling IPs to grassroots-led activations, our focus is on enabling authentic narratives that embed futuristic mobility into lifestyle, identity, and imagination. Our ambition is to turn influencers into storytellers, users into believers, and mobility into a cultural movement that feels owned, lived, and proudly local.”
The agency’s methodology, which blends insight, immersion, and influence, enables brands to build from the inside out — turning value systems into shared stories.
Since launching operations less than 12 months ago, Anecdot has worked with an impressive and diverse portfolio of forward-looking brands including Royal Enfield, MG Motor India, Honda Cars,Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages and Education New Zealand, among others - each engagement underscoring the studio’s commitment to authentic, immersive, and emotionally intelligent storytelling.