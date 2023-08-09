Animeta launches tech-powered influencer marketing platform for brands Animeta Brandstar

Influencer marketing spends to grow at 25% CAGR, reaching INR 220B by 2025. Digital as a medium commands 50% of the total ad wallet share today, with influencer marketing as a fast-growing stream within digital advertising; one that offers both scale & measurability. Brands seek data-backed insights, measurable performance, and transparency. The current environment lacks visibility and control due to multiple intermediaries. Animeta Brandstar empowers brands for informed influencer collaborations. With a streamlined discovery process, it ensures transparency and efficiency. Real-time data analytics optimize campaigns, ensuring brand fitment and measuring ROI. Compliance-safe and transparent, it instills confidence in brands and creators. Tech-driven scale facilitates growth across various creators.