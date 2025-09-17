AnyMind Group launches 'AnyLive for Creators' to expand opportunities in live Commerce

AnyMind Group, a Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) company specialising in marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation, has introduced AnyLive for Creators which enables influencers and content creators in Southeast and East Asia to create AI avatars that can host livestreams and support revenue generation through affiliate campaigns.

The platform allows creators to generate AI-powered avatars capable of streaming on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook in eight languages, including English, Mandarin, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Japanese. These avatars can operate around the clock, enabling creators to engage audiences continuously without being physically present, thereby freeing time for other creative or business activities.

AnyLive also features a recently launched analytics module that enables performance benchmarking between human creators and their AI avatars. Additionally, creators can use AI-generated scripts to improve the effectiveness of livestream sessions, whether they are delivered by the creators themselves or their avatars.

The initiative is part of AnyMind’s strategy to expand beyond connected e-commerce and offer tools that support creator-led commerce. Malaysian content creator Bella Khan has been announced as the first to be signed under this new offering.

Aditya Aima, said: “In every era, creators have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Today, the fusion of AI and live commerce marks this next leap. AnyLive for Creators is our answer to the growing need for both scale and authenticity: giving Indian creators and brands a frictionless way to engage audiences, convert that engagement instantly, and unlock truly borderless opportunities. With this launch, we’re laying new track for the future of creator commerce.”

AnyLive is part of AnyMind Group’s suite of AI-powered tools and offers businesses the ability to run continuous live commerce campaigns across various platforms. In addition to AI avatars, the platform includes deep analytics, AI-driven script generation, and performance optimization features.