Banijay Asia & Collective Artists launch creator-led content arm

Banijay Asia has partnered with Collective Artists Network to launch a new content and IP unit focused on creators. The joint venture will develop and produce creator-driven properties across scripted, unscripted, branded, and digital-first formats. This includes long-form shows, short-form videos, micro-dramas, and vertical content for social platforms.

The partnership will combine Collective Artists Network’s creator and brand network with Banijay Asia’s production capabilities. Creators such as Aisha Ahmed, Dolly Singh, and Kashish have already been onboarded to develop branded content. Collective is also in talks with FMCG and e-commerce companies to co-create content that aligns with brand objectives.

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India said: “This partnership marks a bold new chapter in content creation — where creators are no longer just participants but become the driving force behind the narrative. By joining forces with Collective Artists Network, we’re building a powerful ecosystem at the intersection of content, creators, and brands. Together, we’re setting the blueprint for the future of entertainment.”

Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India added: “We see this as a creator-powered revolution. The future lies in content that’s authentic, scalable, and culture-shaping — and creators are at the center of it. With Collective Artists Network’s unmatched access to talent and brands, and Banijay Asia’s storytelling DNA, we’re launching a next-gen engine that’s built for today’s platforms and tomorrow’s audiences.”

Dhruv Chigopekar, co-founder, Collective Artists Network, said: "This partnership marks a meaningful step forward for both traditional and new-age content. Banijay has built some of India’s most iconic shows, and to see that scale and storytelling depth now extend to the creator space is exciting. What’s changing is how stories are being told, creators are becoming part of the process instead of just the output. This collaboration allows us to explore that shift thoughtfully, combining structure with spontaneity, and legacy with a fresh lens. We believe it’s a strong foundation for what the next decade of entertainment could look like.

The partnership between Banijay Asia and Collective Artists Network will focus on developing a range of creator-led content across scripted, unscripted, and branded formats, without being limited by genre or platform. CAN’s creators will have opportunities to host, act, write, or contribute to Banijay Asia’s existing IPs. The collaboration also includes producing digital-first short-form content such as micro-dramas, skits, and vertical videos for platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Collective will manage brand integration and sponsorships across all joint initiatives. The partnership aligns with Banijay’s broader strategy to work with creators and expand its audience reach.