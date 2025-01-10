bigbasket now partners with influencers to celebrate harvest season

bigbasket now, a TATA Enterprise, is bringing the essence of India’s harvest festivals to life through a social media campaign in collaboration with influencers across genres. bigbasket now aims to highlight how its 10-minute delivery service ensures hassle-free celebrations, offering everything from regional ingredients to vibrant festive staples.

Advertisment

The campaign includes influencers like Anu, Paritabangal, Kusha Kapila, Christina Furtado, Monami Ghosh, Atharva Sudame, Niti Taylor, Varshinne, Manasi Parekh, and Kanika. Their unique voices and creative storytelling highlight how bigbasket now’s service is a trusted partner for festive celebrations.

The campaign celebrates the harvest season, focusing on festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu. Influencers will share their personal festival moments, showcasing how bigbasket now enables them to stay connected to traditions without leaving home. Anu emphasises on food and recipes prepared during Sankranti, while Paritabangal captures Pongal vibes through celebrations and traditional attire. Kusha Kapila highlights Lohri’s festive spirit with a focus on fashion, and Christina Furtado combines DIY kite-making and food preparation with family emotions.

Monami Ghosh showcases the fashion and festive vibes of Bihu, and Atharva Sudame delves into Makar Sankranti’s cultural essence. Niti Taylor focuses on Lohri’s fashion and festive vibes, Varshinne brings out Pongal’s celebrations and traditional attire, Manasi Parekh talks about food and recipes prepared during Makar Sankranti, and Kanika highlights Lohri celebrations, including traditional attire.

Speaking about the initiative, Anand Bhaskaran, head of digital and marketing communications, bigbasket, said, “Harvest festivals are all about family, tradition, and gratitude for nature’s abundance. With this campaign, we aim to reach people across India, celebrating regional diversity and showing how bigbasket now makes it easy to embrace these traditions—whether it is kite flying during Sankranti or preparing traditional dishes for Pongal. Through our influencer partnerships, we are amplifying this message and creating an emotional connection with audiences.”

From delivering fresh sesame and rice for traditional dishes to festive attire and essentials, bigbasket now’s quick commerce capabilities aim to make every harvest festival stress-free and memorable.