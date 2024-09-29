Boat, Swiggy Instamart, and Jose team up to recreate viral ‘Misheard Lyrics’

In a lighthearted campaign, Boat and Swiggy Instamart have partnered with stand-up comedian and social media sensation Jose Covaco to promote Boat’s Nirvana wireless earphones. This collaboration brings a fresh twist to Covaco’s popular ‘Misheard Lyrics’ series, where he humorously misinterprets lyrics from famous Bollywood songs.

The campaign features Covaco singing and dancing to hilariously "misheard" Bollywood lyrics, much to the frustration of his friend, who is lounging nearby. To fix the situation, the friend orders Boat's Nirvana earphones from Swiggy Instamart. Once Covaco puts on the new earphones, the muddled lyrics suddenly become clear, allowing the two friends to enjoy the songs as they were meant to be heard. This clever scenario not only highlights the humor of Covaco’s series but also emphasizes the crystal-clear sound quality of the Nirvana earphones.

Covaco’s ‘Misheard Lyrics’ is a widely loved social media series, in which he scribbles down his mistaken interpretations of song lyrics on plain sheets of paper in everyday settings like his home, cafés, and public spaces. His unwavering commitment to the wrong lyrics is what makes the series so amusing, and it has garnered him a loyal following.

This fun, engaging campaign taps into the power of nostalgia, humor, and music, while subtly delivering the message that the right tools, like Boat's Nirvana earphones, can make all the difference in enjoying music the way it was meant to be heard.