Creators United, an Indian Influencer based lifestyle infotainment platform launches in Mumbai

According to Statista, the influencer marketing industry in India was valued at over Rs 12 billion. It was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years. The industry's market value was estimated to amount to 28 billion Indian rupees by 2026. Nearly 55 million urban Indians were direct consumers of influencers of various kinds as of 2022. Despite being such a big industry there are very limited platforms to know the latest trends and happenings in the world of Influencer marketing. Creators United will be the first-of-its-kind platform to bring all the latest trends, updates, and buzz in the creator economy.