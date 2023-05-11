Creators United, an Indian Influencer based lifestyle infotainment platform launches in Mumbai

Creators United will cover a wide range of topics relevant to influencers and content creators, including industry trends with other updates in the world of Influencer Marketing.
Creators United, a one-stop information platform for all the happenings in the world of Influencer marketing launches in India by the industry veterans of the Influencer marketing and Advertising Industry. It will cover various topics relevant to influencers and content creators, including industry trends.
According to Statista, the influencer marketing industry in India was valued at over Rs 12 billion. It was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years. The industry's market value was estimated to amount to 28 billion Indian rupees by 2026. Nearly 55 million urban Indians were direct consumers of influencers of various kinds as of 2022. Despite being such a big industry there are very limited platforms to know the latest trends and happenings in the world of Influencer marketing. Creators United will be the first-of-its-kind platform to bring all the latest trends, updates, and buzz in the creator economy.
Speaking on this launch Gautam Madhavan founder of Creators United said "As pioneers in the influencer marketing industry, we are always exploring innovative ways to support content creators. Creators United is a valuable addition to our efforts, providing the public with the latest news, trends, and insights of the Influencer Marketing world. We are thrilled to offer this platform to the community and remain committed to empowering creators."
The platform will cover a wide range of topics relevant to influencers and content creators, including industry trends, best practices, platform updates, brand collaborations, influencer marketing campaigns, and more. The portal will serve as a one-stop resource for influencers to stay updated with the latest news and insights.
"Creators United,' is launched exclusively for influencers and content creators. With this platform, we aim to provide valuable information and insights that can help influencers navigate the dynamic world of social media and digital marketing. Our vision is to create a united community of influencers who can learn from each other, stay updated, and succeed in their digital endeavors.’’ said Abhilash Singh, COO, Creators United.
Under the banner of Creators United, the biggest creators festival happened in January this year in Goa which witnessed Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant along with all the famous names in the influencer marketing industry like Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchalani, Jannat Zubair and managed to get a combined digital reach of creators present at the event, which was flagged off by approx. 900 million - almost thrice the population of the U.S.A. Creators United will be a one-stop shop for all the latest updates in the influencer world. The platform will cater to updates of influencers ranging from Metro cities to smaller towns.