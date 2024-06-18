Dabur partners with influencer marketing platform Qoruz to ensure more engagement with its audiences

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to use Qoruz's data-driven insights to optimise performance and engagement, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of campaigns.
Qoruz, an influencer marketing platform in India, has announced a new partnership with Dabur, renowned for its natural and ayurvedic products. This collaboration aims to refine Dabur’s approach to influencer marketing, ensuring more genuine and effective engagement with their target audience.
Through this partnership, Dabur will leverage Qoruz's influencer intelligence platform to streamline their influencer marketing process, from selecting influencers who align with the brand's core values to comprehensive reporting. This strategy is anticipated to strengthen Dabur’s connection with consumers by promoting its products in an authentic and relatable manner.
Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, co-founder and CEO of Qoruz, highlighted the partnership, saying, "Partnering with Dabur is an opportunity for us to apply our platform's capabilities to a brand with a rich heritage in natural products. We're focused on assisting Dabur in achieving their influencer marketing goals by facilitating authentic connections between their brand and the audience."
The partnership is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Dabur’s influencer marketing efforts, enabling the brand to leverage influencer content in a more strategic and impactful manner. With Qoruz’s platform, Dabur will have access to data-driven insights into influencer performance and audience engagement, facilitating the creation of campaigns that resonate well with their target demographic.
Vikram Gupta, digital lead at Dabur India, said, "We believe that this collaboration with Qoruz will help identify and create genuine narratives around our products, fostering trust and long-lasting relationships with our consumers. By utilising advanced analytics and insights, we aim to engage with our audience in a more authentic and impactful manner, ensuring that our brand continues to resonate deeply with our consumers."