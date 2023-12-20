Denim brand Freakins collaborates with Apoorva Makhija, a GenZ influencer

The collection is a vibrant celebration of Apoorva's exuberant personality, encapsulating the essence of her chaotic and energetic spirit.
FREAKINS, a GenZ e-commerce brand, has announced its dynamic collab collection with the GenZ influencer, Apoorva Makhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid.
The FREAKINS X APOORVA collection is a fusion of youthful exuberance and trendsetting style. Boasting bold patterns and unconventional designs, this collaboration is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing GenZ with fashion that resonates with their audacious and free-spirited nature.
Harpreet Kaur, head of brand marketing, Freakins, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Apoorva Makhija brings an electrifying energy to everything she does, making her the perfect collaborator for Freakins. This collection is a manifestation of the chaotic brilliance that defines both Apoorva and our brand. We are thrilled to present this unique line that captures the essence of GenZ in all its unapologetic glory."
The collection will be available exclusively on the Freakins website starting December 16, 2023.