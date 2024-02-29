Dharma Cornerstone Agency expands its portfolio with Orry

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to push limits, dispel myths, and provide worthwhile possibilities in a variety of fields.
Dharma Cornerstone Agency, a collaboration between Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh announced the signing of Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry today. The partnership will strengthen influencer marketing portfolio of DCA, adding to the existing bouquet of services of the brand.
Orry, a figure in the digital space, steps into the realm of celebrity management with DCA. Credited for its innovative approach, DCA has become a powerhouse, managing talent such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday to name a few.
Expressing his excitement about this collaboration, Orry remarked, "I have been working on creating a strong brand presence for myself and partnering with Dharma Cornerstone Agency is a significant milestone for me personally and professionally. I am thrilled to embark on this journey alongside Karan Johar and the incredible team at DCA. Together, we aim to push boundaries, break stereotypes, and create meaningful opportunities across various domains."
Kim Sharma, EVP - new media, DCA shared her excitement, stating, "Orry represents the epitome of the modern-day influencer dynamic with his creativity and forward-thinking. We are delighted to welcome him to our family at DCA. This association not only strengthens our presence in influencer marketing but also fosters trust in us."
Orry’s decision to join DCA signifies a strategic move towards expanding his influence beyond the digital space. With his blend of creativity, authenticity, and market acumen, Orry is poised to redefine the landscape of celebrity management, bringing a fresh perspective to the industry. With this new chapter, fans can expect groundbreaking collaborations, innovative projects, and creativity, as he continues to leave a mark on the entertainment landscape.