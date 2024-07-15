Dharma Cornerstone Agency welcomes singer Neha Kakkar on board

Talking about this exciting onboarding, Hamza Kazi, head of music division at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, said, “Dharma Cornerstone Agency has always strived to cultivate a music community, welcoming artists of all genres to the family. We are thrilled to welcome a talent like Neha Kakkar, who has impacted the Indian audience not only with her exceptional singing and diverse discography but also with her presence and attitude. DCA will act as a catalyst for Neha, boosting her talents and brand by unlocking several branded and musical avenues.”