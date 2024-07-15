Dharma Cornerstone Agency welcomes singer Neha Kakkar on board

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The synergetic partnership will leverage DCA’s widespread network and expertise to stage Neha as a pop sensation in the M&E industry.
In a significant development in the music artist management scene, Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s (DCA) music division has welcomed singer Neha Kakkar to its dynamic roster of talents. Following the agency’s recent onboarding of several established and emerging artists, this move is set to further solidify DCA’s foothold in the music talent management landscape.
Neha Kakkar’s versatility is evident in songs like Mile Ho Tum Humko and party-bangers like Kala Chashma. It was her creativity, grit and perseverance that has seen her become a household name in the industry today. Meanwhile, DCA is strongly backed by decades of experience and well-established leadership from the Indian entertainment industry, making it a brand paving a trailblazing path in the talent management space. Neha’s addition to the DCA marks a remarkable move for both entities.
While this addition to the roster will strengthen DCA’s diversified repertoire of talents, it will further boost Neha Kakkar’s considerable reach. The synergetic partnership will leverage DCA’s widespread network and expertise to stage Neha as a pop sensation in the M&E industry, not just nationally but also globally.
Karan Johar added, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Neha Kakkar on several Dharma films. Her invincibility, immense talent, and unabashed love for the craft have helped her carve her niche in the industry and become the brand she is today. We, at DCA, are elated to welcome such a powerhouse of talent. We aim to further push the envelope by promising a collaborative environment."
Neha Kakkar, singer and DCA Music Talent, mentioned, “I am thrilled to join the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family! Karan Johar Sir's vision and passion for creativity align perfectly with my own artistic goals. I'm excited to be a part of a roster that celebrates innovation and excellence. This new chapter in my journey promises to be an unforgettable one, and I can't wait to create magic with the DCA team!”
Uday Singh Gauri, CEO, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, said, “Neha Kakkar's induction into the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family marks a significant milestone for us. Her phenomenal talent, combined with her dedication and passion, makes her an invaluable addition to our roster. We're eager to leverage our expertise and resources to amplify her artistic vision and take her career to unprecedented heights. Neha's unique sound and style will continue to captivate audiences, and we're proud to be her partners in this exciting new chapter."
Talking about this exciting onboarding, Hamza Kazi, head of music division at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, said, “Dharma Cornerstone Agency has always strived to cultivate a music community, welcoming artists of all genres to the family. We are thrilled to welcome a talent like Neha Kakkar, who has impacted the Indian audience not only with her exceptional singing and diverse discography but also with her presence and attitude. DCA will act as a catalyst for Neha, boosting her talents and brand by unlocking several branded and musical avenues.”