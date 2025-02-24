Dot Media hits 100-crore revenue, unveils new brand identity

Dot Media, an influencer marketing agency, is embarking on a transformative journey to align with its business growth and evolving vision. The agency has surpassed the 100-crore revenue milestone and has unveiled a brand new identity with a new logo, an innovative website and creatively empowered social media platforms. This brand facelift is designed to enhance user experience and engagement.

Having expanded its talent alliances to over 160 creators and celebrities across various categories in India, Dot has recently launched a new vertical ‘Desi Videshi’ for NRI creators to scale its operations significantly in the global influencer domain. Today, Dot Media boasts of a clientele roster ranging from digital creators, reality & television celebrities and more. From a small team of 7 back in Kanpur, it now employs 145 professionals, showcasing its ability to attract top-tier talent and deliver impactful results.

Alongside its strategic business expansions, Dot Media has also unveiled its new brand identity that aligns with its future business objectives. With this rebranding chapter, Dot aims to expand into new creator categories and creative and brand communication centric verticals. The new logo, inspired by the beauty of geometry and the simplicity of a box, symbolizes the agency’s strong foundation and innovative spirit. Through this revitalisation, Dot Media is positioning itself for even greater success, showcasing its growth and aspirations for the future.

Talking about this transformative exercise, Shubham Singhal, co-founder of Dot Media said, “This new identity represents the agency we’ve become and the future we’re building. Our business has grown exponentially with having recorded INR 100 crores in revenue in the last one year. Today, Dot has a strong hold in the influencer marketing category and has collaborated with over 750+ unique clients like Yas Island, Zee5 Global, MTR Foods, T20, T-Series, and boAt. This growth trajectory and transformation of Dot is a reflection of our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions while staying true to our core values.”

Vaibhav Pathak, co-founder, Dot Media further added, “Our evolution is driven by our commitment to offer innovative, end-to-end solutions for our clients and talents. This new identity not only reflects our progress but also positions us to explore new opportunities, including an exciting foray into diverse categories and businesses.”

Om Singh, Co-Founder, Dot Media shared, “Our journey is about more than just growth—it’s about creating impactful, innovative solutions that resonate with audiences and strengthen our relationships with brands and creators. Our expanding presence, including forthcoming ventures into diverse sectors with a more fresh and refined brand identity, highlights our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”