Dot Media launches its newest IP FINTroop for digital influencers in finance space

Dot Media, a creative martech startup in the influencer management space has recently announced the launch of FINTroop, its flagship influencer management platform co-founded and spearheaded by Shreya Jaiswal, a chartered accountant and content creator.
Incepted in 2020, Dot Media brings all production necessities under one roof through its state-of-the-art Production House - Dot Studios. It is recognized as a one-stop solution for artist management, equipped with a dynamic setup to facilitate the collaboration between content creators, artists and brands. While there are several agencies in the influencer management space, Dot Media with its newest IP FINTroop extends its creative outlets to the commercial world of Finance, Infotainment and News segments.
FINTroop focuses on delivering the brand message in the most creative manner. It aims to maintain the balance between the creator’s creative freedom and the value and principles of the brand in the financial ecosystem.
Delighted with the launch, Shubham Singhal of Dot Media said, “The traditional influencer management presently has limited players in the market. This monopoly restricts the customers’ growth potential and eventually gives control to agency owners. With the inception of FINTroop, we strive to build a sustainable ecosystem where the power is in customers’ hands. We envision FINTroop to come out as a collaborator for existing players rather than a competitor and bring in the balance that was required in the FIN creator ecosystem.”
As part of the founder’s responsibility, Shreya Jaiswal will play an instrumental role in formulating the approach of finding a perfect balance between brands and creators. Being a Chartered Accountant, she is well versed with the nuances of finance, brands and the audience being a creator herself. It will be her mainstay to maintain a collaborative spirit in the creators, enable and uplift them with the right set of resources and brand strategy.
Commenting on the agency setup, Shreya Jaiswal, Co-founder of FINTroop said, “As an artist, an agency’s job is not just to get you brand deals, which is the only service that other players in the field provide. That is something a creator can do more or less on their own. However, an agency is needed to create the right placement for their creator, uplift them by providing brand insights and fellow creator insights, creating a premium market for them.”
FINTroop looks forward to handling content creators and influencers through a holistic approach. It will emphasize on the execution of strategic brand presence in public events and other related activities to make creators a brand of their own.
Additionally, FINTroop will be significant in promoting the collaborative spirit between creators across genres. It will be building creator-enabled brands in the long run through its creative solutions.