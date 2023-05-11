Dot Media launches its newest IP FINTroop for digital influencers in finance space

Commenting on the agency setup, Shreya Jaiswal, Co-founder of FINTroop said, “As an artist, an agency’s job is not just to get you brand deals, which is the only service that other players in the field provide. That is something a creator can do more or less on their own. However, an agency is needed to create the right placement for their creator, uplift them by providing brand insights and fellow creator insights, creating a premium market for them.”