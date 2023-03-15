Enormous teams up with influencers for Samsonite 'tests' campaign

Enormous teamed up with seven influencers including Manushi Chillar, drummer Sivamani, and Bruised Passport influencer couple Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja.
Samsonite has recently launched an influencer-led campaign with Enormous. The creative agency Enormous teamed up with seven top influencers from different categories, including actor and model Manushi Chillar, drummer Sivamani, and Bruised Passport influencer couple Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja. The goal was to create engaging content that resonates with Samsonite's well-travelled premium audience.
Influencer campaigns typically focus on the reach of influencers, their engagement with audiences and a superficial fit with the brand. This campaign instead looked at the fit with the narrative. The influencers were chosen not on their reach but on how well they could propagate and fit the brand narrative.
Instead of using influencers as mere media channels, the creative agency made sure that their content was relatable, visually appealing, and impactful. This strategy paid off, with the influencer leg of the campaign achieving an engagement rate of 63.7% and driving close to a million visits to the Samsonite website.
The campaign's message was about overcoming adversity with confidence and valour, tying it with the insight of the various tests that Samsonite bags go through before reaching the market. The idea was to communicate the six different demo tests through seven different influencers, creating a common ground with individuals who have faced various challenges in life.
