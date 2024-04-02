EY and Big Bang Social predict a 25% growth in influencer marketing in India, Rs 3,375 crore by 2026

Anurag Iyer, CEO, Big Bang Social commented, “India is often described as a young and aspirational country, and as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world, it is a complex time to be an Indian. In the world of digital marketing, where getting 2-3 mins of attention from a consumer is a massive challenge, creators are able to capture undivided attention with their creativity. May this report serve as an invaluable resource for brands seeking to harness the power of influencer marketing to connect with their audience, drive engagement, and achieve sustainable growth in the dynamic and competitive landscape of the Indian market.”