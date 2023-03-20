FirstCry appoints KlugKlug as partner for the brand's Influencer Marketing outreach

Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and co-founder, KlugKlug, expressed his views on this collaboration, “The KlugKlug family is very excited to join hands with FirstCry to drive their Influencer marketing, which is a core focus area for them. Through a very data-led approach, we have been able to instantly provide FirstCry the right pipeline of influencers Who can tell the brand’s story to the right audience and drive sales."