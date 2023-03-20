FirstCry appoints KlugKlug as partner for the brand's Influencer Marketing outreach

KlugKlug will help FirstCry to reach the right Influencers for their brand outreach.
FirstCry.com, online store for newborn, baby & kids products has appointed KlugKlug a New Delhi-based Global Decision-Making B2B Tech Platform for the brand's Influencer Marketing outreach. KlugKlug will help the company to find the right influencers for their products in order to reach out to their target audience.
As a part of this collaboration, KlugKlug will be the official partner for the Influencer’s outreach with accuracy and in-depth insights about the Influencers. KlugKlug is solving the issue of 'true' and instant searchability for influencers with relevant audiences, which will allow FirstCry to engineer between 20-80% efficiency when taking decisions on influencer marketing.
Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and co-founder, KlugKlug, expressed his views on this collaboration, “The KlugKlug family is very excited to join hands with FirstCry to drive their Influencer marketing, which is a core focus area for them. Through a very data-led approach, we have been able to instantly provide FirstCry the right pipeline of influencers Who can tell the brand’s story to the right audience and drive sales."
A very enthused Vivek Goel, chief business officer, Firstcry.com had this to say “We have seen many platforms for Influencer marketing but none as scaled and accurate as KlugKlug and thus useful in helping us build our affiliate program. Incisive, real-time and great support”.