French influencer marketing agency Ykone acquires Barcode Entertainment to expand in Asia-Pacific region

After early and successful influencer marketing campaigns involving some of India's biggest stars, such as Deepika Padukone for Chopard and Priyanka Chopra for Experience Abu Dhabi, YKONE's acquisition of Barcode is a strategic move that aligns with the growing opportunities in the Indian influencer market. India’s luxury market is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. A Bain & Co report even suggests that by 2030, the luxury market in India could reach a staggering $200 billion. With India's massive social media audience of over 500 million people, the acquisition creates a platform for brands and creators to be part of the next big global journey.