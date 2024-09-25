Ganji Chudail’s backstory: From animated oddity to brand favourite

If you enjoy browsing through reels and memes on social media platforms, it’s likely that you’ve bumped into Ganji Chudail. What began as a wacky cartoon character has become an internet sensation—and now, a go-to favourite of brands.

Ganji Chudail—an animated character that loosely translates to ‘bald witch’ in English.

The character’s quirky antics and relatable content struck a chord with audiences, transforming her into a cultural phenomenon. Brands such as Netflix, Swiggy Instamart, and most recently Nykaa have all joined the Ganji Chudail fan club. And it's not just brands—the witch even teamed up with Stree 2.

Ganji Chudail has become a staple of brainstorming sessions as marketers look to tap into her growing influence to connect with younger, tech-savvy audiences. Her unexpected rise to fame has turned her into marketing gold. But behind the viral success lies an origin story worth telling.







Majedar Kahani (Funny Story), a popular YouTube channel with more than 9 million subscribers, is the mastermind behind Ganji Chudail. The channel’s original focus was on animated Hindi stories for kids, featuring classics like Akbar-Birbal, Tenaliram, and Panchatantra. Around two to three years ago, the team decided to shake things up by introducing a character unlike any other—Ganji Chudail.

According to Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO, Youngun, a creative marketing agency, the character’s absurdity—an animated bald woman, no less—struck a chord with viewers.

He adds the creators had tapped into something bizarre, hilarious, and refreshingly outlandish.

Anamika Jha, business head, WLDD (Wubba Lubba Dub Dub), a meme marketing agency, says in the swap of Instagram reels featuring models and aesthetic locations, content that is “raw” and “imperfect” started to gain traction, and that is what made Ganji Chudail popular.

“The genius of Ganji Chudail is that it is mindless, which is why it worked so well. It is poor 2-D animation. You don't need brains to decode the stories; the narration of Ganji Chudial videos is straightforward, which adds another layer of interest to them,” she adds.





We reached out to Shriram Panchal, the creator of Ganji Chudail, to gain insight into the character's backstory. However, he declined to comment, citing his ongoing engagement with another news outlet and his preference to share the story through commercial channels.

As Ganji Chudail’s popularity soared, so did the opportunities for brands. Her outrageous antics quickly became perfect for crafting call-to-action campaigns that stood out.

Majedar Kahani, the team behind the character, began creating brand-centric videos that worked seamlessly with Ganji Chudail’s persona, with creative agencies pitching in to ensure brand messages hit the mark.

According to sources, brands typically pay between Rs. 50,000 to 1 lakh to create a video featuring Ganji Chudail.

Now, Ganji Chudail is more than just an internet sensation—she's evolved into a brand ambassador, and the prized Intellectual Property (IP) of the Majedar Kahani channel.

Her rise was spontaneous, like other viral phenomena—such as Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? or Maheep Singh’s now-famous line, “Mummy Kaisi Hai?” from a Pretty Good Roast Show. Well, there aren’t any notable factors that explain that why the character got so popular.

As per Jadon of Youngun, Ganji Chudail’s absurd name, bald head, and outlandish personality resonated with an audience craving something fresh. For marketers, this offbeat character became an unexpected game-changer in the digital ad space.

Jha highlights that content like Ganji Chudail offers 20-30 seconds of humour, making it highly shareable. However, she cautions that while it's easy to consume, brands must thoughtfully align with the narrative before collaborating. She points to the Stree 2 campaign, where their agency partnered with Ganji Chudail, noting its success due to the seamless alignment of both the horror-based theme and the character’s persona.