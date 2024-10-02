Global expansion and influencer tech: OML CEO reveals growth plan

When Tusharr Kumar joined OML over a decade ago, the entertainment company was a modest operation with just 20 employees working out of an apartment. Today, OML has transformed into a multi-faceted business with more than 230 employees, spanning various verticals such as artist representation, branded content, long-form content production, and tech products. Now at the helm as CEO, Kumar reflects on this incredible journey and outlines his strategic vision for the future. “It’s been an amazing journey,” says Kumar, who succeeded former CEO Gunjan Arya as she transitioned out of the company.

Growth Trajectory for 2025

Kumar remains optimistic about the company’s growth across all its business lines.

“We’re in a very healthy position halfway through the year. We’re particularly excited about the growth of our tech business, Hypothesis, which we’ll be pushing aggressively in 2025.”

With a strong foothold in branded content, long-form production, and technology, OML is well-positioned to continue its growth journey, both in India and internationally.

A Diverse Portfolio: Managing Growth in Different Business Lines

Kumar’s leadership comes at a critical time for OML, which operates across four distinct verticals: artist representation, branded content, long-form content production, and tech. Each business is at a different stage of maturity, requiring tailored strategies for growth.

“Our artist representation business is our most mature line,” he says, referring to OML’s work managing talent from comedians to Bollywood-adjacent writers and directors. The company represents around 90 artists, and the focus is no longer on simply expanding the roster but on generating new opportunities for the talent they already manage.

However, it’s OML’s branded content division, called Global Creative Network (GCN), that has driven the company’s growth in recent years. GCN handles a wide array of services for brands, from social media management to creating digital campaigns and full-scale TV ads. Notably, the agency was behind the recent launch of Canva in India, producing 14 digital films for the design platform.

“Branded content has been our largest growth driver over the last two years. What’s exciting is that all our businesses work with brands in some capacity, whether through artist management, branded content, or our tech offerings.”

Going Global

The company started working in international markets through GCN about seven years ago, and its global mandate has only grown since. “New markets typically take about a year to establish, but once we get our footing, we begin scaling up,” says Kumar. Markets such as Poland and Japan have shown strong potential, with OML’s teams deeply immersed in local culture to deliver relevant content.

OML has also been making waves internationally, with operations in regions like the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and more recently, the Czech Republic.

Data-backed decisions and local cultural insight undermine OML's success in navigating diverse international markets. “We work closely with local cultural gatekeepers to stay ahead of trends, whether they’re creators, agency owners, or influencers,” says Kumar. “This keeps us tuned into what resonates in specific regions.”

Capitalising on the Festive Season and the Revival of Live Entertainment

OML is seeing a surge in demand for influencer-led campaigns, particularly from mobile and e-commerce platforms. What’s notable is the shift from using influencers as an add-on to traditional campaigns to making them the focal point of the strategy.

Kumar notes that creators and influencers are now the primary campaign drivers. “For instance, we recently worked with Flipkart on their live sales, which were completely creator-led.”

This shift is not just a trend but a strategic evolution, where brands are investing heavily in influencer-created content.

“Brands are seeing higher efficiency in their media spend when they invest in influencer content that performs well organically. Media investments in influencer marketing are increasing, and we expect to see more of this during the festive season.”

Despite exiting its live events business, 'Insider', OML plays a significant role in the live entertainment space, especially in comedy. The company supports live shows for the artists it represents, and post-COVID, this segment has seen a strong revival.

“Our artists went from doing 116 shows in 47 cities in 2022–23 to over 420 shows in 72 cities,” says Kumar. “Comedy is growing, and what's exciting is that international markets are playing a big role in this growth. For example, last year, Zakir Khan sold over 40,000 tickets in North America."