Healthkart onboards KlugKlug for its influencer marketing outreach

KlugKlug, the influencer marketing SaaS platform, announces its latest partnership with Healthkart (Bright Lifecare), a health and wellness brand, for its influencer marketing outreach. This collaboration will optimise Bright Lifecare’s influencer marketing strategies, helping the brand connect with relevant and authentic influencers to expand its reach and brand visibility. KlugKlug's platform solves the challenge of finding influencers with relevant audiences, enabling the brand to make informed decisions and achieve between 60-80% efficiency in their influencer marketing campaigns.

Bright Lifecare, known for its products under popular brands like HealthKart and MuscleBlaze, is in a category, Health and Wellness, that leverages Influencers. KlugKlug will bring significant improvement in terms of cost and efficiency through optimisation, transparency and compliance through audience analysis, and real-time performance tracking.

"Over the past few months, KlugKlug has been a great addition to our marketing tools being used in Bright Lifecare for brands such as MuscleBlaze, Gritzo, and HK Vitals", says Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President of Brands at Bright Lifecare. "Features such as "Audience Credibility", "Audience Overlap", "Geography", and "Influencer Insight" in Klug are helpful for us to refine our Influencer outreach", added Kaustuv.

Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and CPO of KlugKlug said, “For a house of brands like HealthKart, which is rooted in promoting health and wellness, finding influencers who live by these values is essential. An analysis of the category has already yielded some surprises endemic to the industry. They can now, not only skip past the usual trappings of subjective advice from agencies, but also keep an eye on any of their competitors in great detail. ”

“Its always a booster to the KlugKlug philosophy, to have a new client onboard and with HealthKart its a bigger win especially because of their discerning approach and the amount of feedback and collaboration that they have been kind to bestow upon us. While, HealthKart has already increased the efficiency of their influencer campaigns by upwards of 40%, its their exuberance and natural leaning towards data that has us blown away,” said Kalyan Kumar, CEO, and co-founder of KlugKlug.