Hypothesis to provide AI-enabled solutions to Togglehead for influencer marketing campaigns

Hypothesis, a comprehensive AI-enabled influencer marketing platform, has partnered with Togglehead, the independent digital agency. Hypothesis will bolster Togglehead’s data-driven approach to execute the agency’s robust marketing campaigns. The partnership will see Hypothesis empower Togglehead to make proactive decisions and support the entire campaign management pipeline by serving as a central platform of information, insights and tools.
Increasingly, more brands are considering working with creators and influencers as an integral part of their overall marketing strategy. However, in this largely unorganised space, agencies often find it daunting to discover the right talent that aligns with their clients’ brands. This is where Hypothesis comes in with its social prediction engine that enables agencies and brands to discover the right creator with detailed creator and audience filters, conduct outreach, and automate campaign performance tracking - all on one platform.
The partnership between Hypothesis and Togglehead represents a significant step towards constantly evolving and innovating the agency’s approach to influencer marketing by simplifying and streamlining the complex process. Hypothesis will enable Togglehead to make smarter decisions by providing actionable insights across all facets of a marketing campaign. This includes the ability to use advanced filters such as demographics, growth rate, and interest-based targeting to identify the most suitable influencers, automate creator and content recommendations, accurately forecast creator performance, and granular tracking of each content type and format – to optimise their client’s campaign ROI most efficiently.
Himani Agrawal, senior vice president - product & analytics at Hypothesis, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Togglehead, a fast-paced independent agency. By leveraging decades of knowledge gathered from bringing creators and brands together, we are committed to empowering Togglehead with an innovative AI-enhanced tool that focuses on enabling influencer marketing with data driven processes in a super easy to use interface. Hypothesis is a first-of-its-kind platform that tackles the pain point of limited access to verified creator information and the challenge of navigating through ‘the many’ to find ‘the one’. This, along with automated campaign tracking, makes it well positioned to save time and drive efficiencies in the entire influencer marketing journey.”
Aatef Bham, co-founder & director - digital business at Togglehead, added, “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Hypothesis, a cutting-edge AI-powered influencer marketing tool. At Togglehead, we've always been committed to staying at the forefront of digital innovation, and this collaboration with Hypothesis exemplifies that dedication.
In the dynamic landscape of digital marketing, leveraging artificial intelligence is crucial to stay ahead of the curve. Hypothesis brings a new dimension to our influencer marketing team and capabilities, allowing our marketers to analyse and optimise campaigns with unprecedented precision. This collaboration empowers Togglehead to offer our clients a more strategic, data-driven approach to influencer marketing.”