iCubesWire bags influencer marketing mandate for Dabur in MENA region

Pravin Kumar, head of digital & ecommerce at Dabur, said,"At Dabur, we have always been at the forefront of innovation and consumer engagement. Partnering with iCubesWire ensures that we extend this ethos into the realm of influencer marketing. We are hopeful and confident that this collaboration will not only help us penetrate deeper into our target markets but also build authentic and enduring relationships with our consumers. Our primary objective remains to craft genuine narratives around our products and foster trust."