iCubesWire's new app for brands and creators aims to reshape influencer marketing collaborations

The app named InfluenceZ offers services such as influencer discovery, analytics, campaign management, and payment assistance.
iCubesWire, a unified AI & ML-driven ad platform, announces the launch of influenceZ, an influencer marketing platform for brands and creators. Following the company’s plans of building an intelligent advertising product ecosystem, InfluenceZ will bridge the gap between brands and creators – from influencer discovery, advanced analytics to campaign management and payment assistance.
This platform is designed to redefine influencer marketing for brands and creators by offering access to a vast network of influencers, backed by sophisticated video production and strategic capabilities.
InfluenceZ leverages iCubesWire's expertise in AI and ML technologies, integrating with the company's Data Management Platform (PIE) to provide brands with critical insights into the influencer marketing landscape.
This integration empowers brands to make informed decisions, ensuring the success of their influencer marketing campaigns through data-driven strategies.
The app features an interface that simplifies influencer discovery, allowing brands to find influencers across various genres that align with their brand identity and target audience. For brands, discovery and smart buys are streamlined, ensuring credible and quality collaborations through features like engagement rate and sentiment analysis to maintain a positive brand image.
With InfluenceZ, campaign management aims to become effortless, enabling brands to monitor their campaigns in real time and measure their ROI with powerful analytics tools. The platform also facilitates content creation with AI-generated textual ideas, offering access to communicate with influencers. Moreover, the platform provides AI-powered influencer insights, assisting brands in launching collaborations.
For creators, InfluenceZ opens doors to exclusive collaborations with global brands, offering a personalised media kit to showcase their unique brand identity. The platform also features a payment system and provides real-time updates on the latest trends, ensuring creators are always at the forefront of the influencer marketing wave.
Commenting on the app, Sanya Mrig, Lifestyle & Fashion Influencer, says, “InfluenceZ revolutionizes the Influencer Marketing landscape by making it easier than ever for influencers to connect with brands and audiences. Moreover, the platform's campaign management allows for transparent communication along with on-time payments. This is how tech will have a huge effect on influencer marketing.”
Commenting on the app, Thomson Pascal Sikkera, Lifestyle, Fashion & Travel Influencer, says, “The app's advanced analytics and seamless campaign management tools have made connecting with brands that align perfectly with my audience easier. Plus, the payment assistance feature ensures timely and hassle-free payments, making the entire process smooth and efficient.”
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "With InfluenceZ, we’re redefining influencer marketing for brands and creators by offering unparalleled access to a vast network of influencers, backed by sophisticated video production and strategic capabilities.”
iCubesWire's InfluenceZ is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, along with iCubesWire's extensive experience in the digital marketing space, InfluenceZ promises to be a game-changer for brands and creators alike.