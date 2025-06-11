India’s influencer marketing industry hits Rs. 3,600 cr in 2024: Report

WPP Media’s influencer and content marketing solution, The Goat Agency, in collaboration with Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, has released the India Influencer Marketing Report 2025. A first-of-its-kind deep dive into the current landscape and future outlook of India's booming influencer marketing (IM) sector. Drawing insights from the TGI syndicated study, the report maps how brands are embedding influencers into their core marketing strategies to influence buyer behaviour and establish brand credibility.

The report estimates the Indian influencer marketing industry at Rs.3,600 crore in 2024, forecasting 25% growth in 2025. Nearly all surveyed brands cited influencer marketing as either a strategic or top-priority level. One of the most significant shifts is the move beyond follower count to content quality and creator relevance, especially among manufacturing brands, where 85% now prioritize content quality when selecting influencers. The report also spotlights the growing preference for long-term influencer partnerships (72%) and a strong inclination towards macro influencers (95%), driven by increasing concerns around content control and brand safety. Meanwhile, niche micro-influencers are gaining traction across high-consideration categories such as automotive and consumer durables, with 85% of marketers in these verticals planning increased investments.

Despite rising optimism, the report highlights persistent challenges, particularly around influencer discovery, with 83% of marketers (and 95% in BFSI) struggling to find the right talent. Marketers are now prioritising engagement rates (39%) and content quality (36%) over vanity metrics to gauge ROI. From a consumer lens, creators continue to influence the purchase funnel significantly, with over two-thirds of Indian users turning to influencers for product discovery (63%), information (69%), and action (60%). Notably, 70% of brands cited trust and credibility as the top reasons to engage with influencers, led by 77% in BFSI and 76% in FMCG, affirming the growing role of authentic, insight-driven storytelling in today’s marketing landscape.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, chief operating officer, WPP Media South Asia, said, “We are witnessing the evolution of influence from a marketing channel to a cultural force. Today’s consumers aren’t just buying products, but they are buying into stories, communities, and creators they trust. This report is our attempt to decode that shift. With sharper content, stronger metrics, and a renewed focus on credibility, influencer marketing in India is moving towards maturity. We are not just tracking the curve; we are helping brands stay ahead of it.”

“Influencer marketing in India is no longer just about reach, it's about relevance, resonance, and results. What this report makes clear is that brands are evolving their approach moving from vanity metrics to meaningful engagement and long-term partnerships rooted in trust. As consumers become more discerning, the role of influencers in shaping perceptions, guiding discovery, and driving action has never been more critical. The future belongs to brands that treat influencers as strategic collaborators, not just content amplifiers,” said Puneet Avasthi, director – specialist businesses, insights division, Kantar.

The report emphasizes the importance of building meaningful, sustainable partnerships between brands and creators in an increasingly regulated and content-driven ecosystem.