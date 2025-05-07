JioStar launches JioStarverse, a data-driven influencer marketing platform

JioStar has launched JioStarverse, a data-driven influencer marketing platform for brands and agencies. It will feature over 500 JioStar influencers across genres and provide insights on marketing performance, engagement, and content effectiveness for better-targeted collaborations.

“The influencer marketing landscape has moved far beyond just reach and impressions. Today, marketers are looking for authenticity, brand relevance and a clear link to business impact. Our aim with JioStarverse, is to deliver exactly that. The platform’s AI-led insights, precision targeting and campaign optimisation capabilities align perfectly with our goal of offering smarter, scalable, and accountable influencer solutions to brands. JioStar is home to iconic characters who are influencers both on and off screens, and this association gives us better visibility into our deep talent pool, allowing us to design more informed, impactful, and brand-relevant campaigns,” said Ajit Varghese, head of revenue, entertainment and international, JioStar.

With marketers demanding greater precision and transparency from their influencer campaigns, JioStarverse offers a robust solution that streamlines talent discovery, enables real-time performance tracking, and audience intelligence. The platform enables data-driven campaigns that deliver tangible, measurable results.

JioStarverse will provide brands with tools to match talent to campaign goals, track real-time metrics, and gather insights for future planning. The platform will help marketers work with both niche creators and popular influencers, ensuring better decision-making and value from collaborations.

The platform powered by Qoruz, integrates with JioStar’s extensive talent and content ecosystem, making it a powerful value-add for media planners, brand marketers, and ad sales teams looking to unlock the full potential of influencer-led campaigns.