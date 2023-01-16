Kalyan Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta launches KlugKlug

The platform is launched in Indian and global markets.
KlugKlug, a global decision-making B2B tech SaaS Platform for influencer marketing launched in India and global markets by Kalyan Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta.
Kalyan is an IIT graduate and has an extensive background in marketing having previously served in leadership roles, while Vaibhav, a digital-first native, has done various marketing campaigns for several MNCs, he is a graduate of IMS Ghaziabad.
The platform provides the most exhaustive and dependable global influencer intelligence, exploration, and information for social media such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, with in excess of 252+ million influencers' Profile Insights, and a data platform utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies guaranteeing 85% precision. KlugKlug can address the Influencer Marketing needs for 230+ countries.
Commenting on the launch Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug said: "At KlugKlug, we believe in the power of influencer marketing to drive business growth. We are dedicated to helping brands and agencies maximize their ROI through our AI-based technology and data-driven insights. It's not data but intelligence that can be culled from the vast sea of data for precision. Additionally, There is a lot to be gained by Influencers and Content creators too- that of bringing forth the truly hardworking and authentic influencers from the long tail who get outshined by the big usual suspects, many of them with very low quality or fake followers. By leveraging our comprehensive analytics and intelligence platform, we enable marketers to identify key influencers, measure their impact, and optimize their campaigns for maximum return."
KlugKlug's roadmap is to develop AI-based tools to refine the influencer marketing experience, as well as give brands and marketers data-driven insights. Additionally, the platform seeks to connect influencers and brands by providing a comprehensive platform to manage campaigns, monitor performance, and evaluate data. Ultimately, KlugKlug plans to expand its services to new markets and social media platforms to respond to the growing interest in influencer marketing.