Kalyan Kumar and Vaibhav Gupta launches KlugKlug

Commenting on the launch Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug said: "At KlugKlug, we believe in the power of influencer marketing to drive business growth. We are dedicated to helping brands and agencies maximize their ROI through our AI-based technology and data-driven insights. It's not data but intelligence that can be culled from the vast sea of data for precision. Additionally, There is a lot to be gained by Influencers and Content creators too- that of bringing forth the truly hardworking and authentic influencers from the long tail who get outshined by the big usual suspects, many of them with very low quality or fake followers. By leveraging our comprehensive analytics and intelligence platform, we enable marketers to identify key influencers, measure their impact, and optimize their campaigns for maximum return."