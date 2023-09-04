Kofluence launches a platform for content creators to secure guaranteed brand partnerships

The free url offered by the platform, Kofinity will serve as a central hub for the deals.
Kofluence, the largest AI-led influence platform, has launched its latest product Kofinity. Kofinity offers guaranteed brand partnerships to every content creator and an opportunity to monetize their social influence.
Kofinity provides a way for creators to make money from their content by curating deals with brands. The free URL from 'kofluence.com/in' will serve as a central hub for these deals. By partnering with brands they love, creators can earn money from each transaction made through their personalized link.
With Kofinity, top performers can earn more than 25,000/- per week along with guaranteed shortlisting for collaborations that require minimal content creation and no prior content approval. Typically access to premium offers often come with eligibility criteria or cost considerations, but Kofinity allows content creators to share these offers with their audience so they can avail them easily and freely without having to meet any such criteria.
Speaking about the launch Ritesh Ujjwal, CEO and co-founder, Kofluence said, “We're thrilled to introduce Kofinity! With this launch, we’re confident that Kofluence is well-positioned to lead the charge in this rapidly evolving industry. We aim to foster India's thriving creators economy by monetizing 100k influencers in the next 12 months, enabling creators on their journey to becoming creator-preneurs.”
Commenting on the launch, Sreeram Reddy Vanga, co-founder, Kofluence, stated, “As excited as we are about the launch, what I'm looking forward to is Kofinity being a means of self-sufficiency for all the budding creators. Kofinity is expanding its horizons beyond social media like Instagram and Youtube. Now, creators can easily share their offers and deals within their social circles through multiple social networking platforms by using their unique link.”