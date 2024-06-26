Kofluence launches its new business division 'Rare Travel' for exclusive influencer-led travel collaborations

As a full-stack marketing platform and connective marketplace, Kofluence delivers performance metrics across the entire customer journey and was recently recognised among Forbes' Select 200 Companies With Global Business Potential. In January 2024, Kofluence secured a strategic investment from the board of Nazara Technologies through the acquisition of a 10.77% stake in Kofluence. This investment was part of a share swap transaction between the two companies, geared towards the launch of an influencer-driven game discovery platform and community.