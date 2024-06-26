Kofluence launches its new business division 'Rare Travel' for exclusive influencer-led travel collaborations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Brands such as Ajio, Lenskart, XYXX Apparels, Mokobara, and Zouk have already joined the initiative.
Kofluence, an ad-tech influencer marketing platform, announces the launch of its newest business division, Rare Travel. This platform will create exclusive collaborations between top brands and the most influential travel creators across cities. Rare Travel will integrate brands into compelling influencer travel narratives.
This ensures brands receive enhanced engagement and capture significant eyeballs in lieu of travel, catering to audiences looking for aspirational content. Already onboarded to the Rare Travel experience are brands such as Ajio, Lenskart, XYXX Apparels, Mokobara, and Zouk, among others.
As a full-stack marketing platform and connective marketplace, Kofluence delivers performance metrics across the entire customer journey and was recently recognised among Forbes' Select 200 Companies With Global Business Potential. In January 2024, Kofluence secured a strategic investment from the board of Nazara Technologies through the acquisition of a 10.77% stake in Kofluence. This investment was part of a share swap transaction between the two companies, geared towards the launch of an influencer-driven game discovery platform and community.
Rare Travel's inaugural initiatives feature two prominent influencer journeys:
Baku Exploration (June 26- July 1): Tanya Sharma (IG: 3.5M followers), Ashish Bhatia (IG: 1.1M followers), Shivani Singh (IG: 840k followers), and other top creators will uncover the allure of Baku, sharing exclusive experiences with their vast audiences.
South Korea Expedition: Simultaneously, influencers Niharika Tiwari (IG: 1.3M followers), Prabhat Chaudhary (IG: 1.2M followers), Ashna Zaveri (IG: 811k followers), and others will embark on a captivating journey through South Korea, spotlighting its rich cultural heritage and luxurious offerings.
Commenting on this launch, Sreeram Reddy Vanga, CEO and co-founder of Kofluence, stated, "We are thrilled to kickstart Rare Travel, where our goal is to discover key opinion creators (KOCs) and top influencers across cities, empowering them to form impactful partnerships with restaurants and travel partners. I envision Rare Travel as a long-term intellectual property that will expand into other realms such as fine dining, lifestyle, and luxury under our Rare Club initiative."