MAD Group unveils Xley, AI platform for brand-creator collaborations

MAD Group, the parent company of MAD Influence, has launched Xley, an AI and ML-powered platform aimed at improving brand-creator collaborations. Xley is an invite-only creator marketplace that uses data-driven tools and automation to simplify workflows and optimise collaborations.

Advertisment

Xley focuses on three key features:

Advanced Audience Insights

Creator Discovery Tools

Campaign Management with Performance Tracking

The platform provides access to over 200 million creators across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok in 54 languages, 10,000 cities, and 150 countries, helping brands create targeted campaigns.

Xley's features include creator discovery with over 25 filters for demographics, language, niche, and audience interests; ML-powered Insights for performance tracking; a management dashboard for campaign execution; scalability for various campaign needs; and advanced analytics to optimise ROI and marketing strategies.

Gautam Madhavan, founder of Xley and MAD Influence, stated, “Xley is more than just a marketplace; it's a movement to empower creators. We are excited to introduce Xley, a revolutionary platform that reimagines the creator economy. With innovative features and a commitment to supporting creators, Xley is poised to become the go-to destination for talent and opportunity.”

Aman Narula, head of strategy, Xley, added, “The genesis of Xley was rooted in addressing the core needs of influencer marketing: audience insights and precise targeting. Our vision was to create a platform that not only offers real-time analytics of social profiles but also simplifies and automates end-to-end campaign management in one cohesive space. As development progressed, it became evident that Xley’s capabilities extended far beyond initial expectations - enabling a broader user base, optimising efficiency, and empowering content creators with enhanced visibility and streamlined brand partnerships. By significantly reducing manual workloads, accelerating timelines, and improving ROI, Xley stands as a transformative solution, redefining how brands and creators collaborate globally"

For brands, Xley automates creator vetting and campaign tracking, provides data-driven insights to improve ROI, and connects with creators globally across languages and regions. Creators gain global visibility, access to relevant campaigns, tools for managing activities, business analytics, revenue tracking, and faster campaign approvals.