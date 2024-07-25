OPPO's AI is the latest exorcist in town?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A couple of Punjabi influencers have their own way of promoting the new Oppo’s AI phone. Take a look.
Artificial intelligence is doing wonders for people both professionally and personally. But imagine an AI feature that can also play the role of an exorcist. Funny, isn’t it? Well, this ad, shared by OPPO Punjab on Instagram, shows that the smartphone’s new AI feature can even drive away ghosts.
The ad talks about the launch of the new OPPO Reno12 Series and bringing AI to life. It starts with Punjabi influencer Gobinda Sardaar, who is about to get into a lift with his friend at a mall. However, his friend is scared because she has heard about two ghosts residing in that lift, as they were killed in it.
He assures her that there is no such thing, and despite her pleading, they enter the lift. While taking a selfie, Sardaar sees that the ghost story is true, as their reflections are visible in the picture. But then he says that he can drive them away, and with the help of OPPO AI, he removes the scary faces from their selfie!
Sardaar’s friend was dumfounded seeing him putting an end to her fear of ghosts and asked how he did it. He explained that the new OPPO Reno12 Series has the AI Eraser 2.0, which helps remove unwanted figures and faces from a picture. She was amazed to see this and took a selfie with him and another friend.
Further in the video, it was also showcased that the smartphone’s AI Best Face feature can enhance images in case a person’s eyes are closed or there are any other imperfections.
The video concluded with Sardaar announcing that the launch of the new OPPO Reno12 Series comes with additional offers, such as the chance to win cashback. He urged his viewers to visit their nearby mobile store in Punjab and purchase the smartphone.
The Oppo Reno 12 is now available for purchase in India starting from July 18, 2024. It costs Rs 32,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It also includes AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and AI Toolbox, which make image editing easy and boost daily productivity. The brand also launched a new ad campaign with Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor to showcase these new features.