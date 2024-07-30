Oteria partners with Vishnu Kaushal to spotlight circadian skincare

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration highlights the impact of circadian rhythm on one’s well being, health and most importantly skin.
Oteria, a premium D2C gender-neutral skincare brand has collaborated with Vishnu Kaushal, a celebrity influencer to raise awareness for Circadian Rhythm on Global Circadian Day. The collaboration spotlights the profound impact of circadian rhythm on one’s well being, health and most importantly skin.
Vishnu Kaushal, renowned for his compelling, humorous, and relatable storytelling, has shared a reel on his Instagram handle to shed light on the importance of circadian rhythm. In his reel, he humorously addresses how one might become the "dad" of their relationship, emphasizing habits like not keeping all the lights on, returning home early after parties, sleeping early, exercising, and not being glued to the phone. He highlights the importance of maintaining the body's circadian rhythm, particularly through the use of Oteria's skincare products, which Deeksha Rawat, being a skincare enthusiast, can relate to. With a follower base exceeding 2.2 million, Mr. Kaushal's engagement is expected to educate and create awareness about the beneficial practices of a 24x7 skincare regimen, encouraging the adoption of new routines for holistic skin health.
On the collaboration Vishnu Kaushal said “I’m quite a nerd when it comes to understanding the science behind things. Circadian rhythm and its effects on your physical and mental health was something for which I went into the internet rabbit hole a couple of months back. Especially for a generation like ours, with the kind of exposure we have to screens it became almost a necessity for everyone to understand their body’s internal clock—the circadian rhythm. My recent social media partnership with Oteria is a fantastic opportunity for me to spread the word about how crucial it is to understand and maintain our body’s natural cycles because it’s not just about looking good on the outside; it’s about feeling great from within."
Circadian rhythm is our body's 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Our skin also follows this rhythm, syncing with day and night. However, disruptions from factors like digital pollution, busy lifestyles, and prolonged screen time can throw off this balance, leaving your skin feeling lost and showing signs of fatigue, aging, and becoming more prone to external aggressors.
At a recent Oteria event celebrating World Circadian Day, Bollywood stars such as Sangeeta Bijlani, Mirzapur star Isha Talwar, Dr. Aditi Govitrikar along with renowned dermatologists and influencers, shared their skincare experiences. They highlighted the importance of aligning routines with Circadian Rhythm, discussing how a consistent routine and products that sync with the body’s natural rhythm are crucial for optimal skin health.
Oteria, committed to its mission to create a holistic skincare line, aims to raise awareness about the 4 rhythms - Rise, Shine, Chill and Yawn. The products are designed to synchronize with the body's internal clock. The circadian rhythm, which regulates our 24-hour sleep-wake cycle, is crucial for skin health and rejuvenation. By aligning skincare routines with these natural cycles, Oteria aims to enhance the effectiveness of its products, promote skin vitality, and support overall well-being. Each collection is meticulously crafted to optimize skincare outcomes, respecting the body's natural processes.