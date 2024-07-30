Oteria partners with Vishnu Kaushal to spotlight circadian skincare

On the collaboration Vishnu Kaushal said “I’m quite a nerd when it comes to understanding the science behind things. Circadian rhythm and its effects on your physical and mental health was something for which I went into the internet rabbit hole a couple of months back. Especially for a generation like ours, with the kind of exposure we have to screens it became almost a necessity for everyone to understand their body’s internal clock—the circadian rhythm. My recent social media partnership with Oteria is a fantastic opportunity for me to spread the word about how crucial it is to understand and maintain our body’s natural cycles because it’s not just about looking good on the outside; it’s about feeling great from within."