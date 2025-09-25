Pocket Aces invests in Finnet Media to expand creator network

Pocket Aces, a Saregama group company, has announced an investment in Finnet Media, a company specialising in managing creators and influencers in the finance, infotainment, and healthcare categories.

With this investment, Pocket Aces is strategically expanding its creator business Clout, which features a roster of over 240 talent in the categories of Entertainment, Comedy, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Fitness, Wellness, and Changemakers.

Finnet exclusively represents over 40 creators, including Anushka Rathod (2 million followers), Chandralekha (1 million followers), Shankar Bhalla (1 million followers), and Dr Pal (5.3 million followers). The company has a team of over 50 members and has worked with more than 500 advertisers.

Ayush Shukla, Founder & CEO of Finnet, said, “For someone who grew up watching songs by Saregama and OTT shows by Pocket Aces, this is a validation of our work. With this backing, Finnet is going deeper into the BFSI + Health space, doubling down on trust, scale, and category leadership. We will not only enable growth for creators and brands, but also invest and build with them.”

Speaking on the partnership, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO of Pocket Aces, said, “We are very excited to partner with Ayush and his team at Finnet. They’ve built a strong niche. Their creators are the voice via which millions of young audiences understand personal finance, entrepreneurship, and wellness. This investment underscores our belief that the creator economy will continue to blow up in India and become a crucial factor for audiences to learn, get entertained, shop, and invest.”