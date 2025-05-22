Publicis Groupe acquires Captiv8 to expand influencer marketing platform

Publicis Groupe announced the acquisition of Captiv8, an end-to-end influencer marketing platform. Captiv8, ranked the top Enterprise Influencer Platform by G2, offers a unified data system, AI automation, social listening tools, and branded storefronts that link influencer, commerce, and affiliate activity. The platform operates in 120 countries, supports local languages and currencies, and handles over 2.5 billion social posts annually.

Publicis Groupe will integrate Captiv8 and Influential under its Connected Media division to create a large-scale influencer marketing network. The combined platforms will connect brands to over 15 million creators, covering 95% of influencers with 5,000+ followers. Captiv8’s AI-driven platform will be powered by Epsilon’s CoreID, enabling brands to manage influencer campaigns across platforms and regions. The integration also brings a unified commerce solution, allowing monetisation and conversion tracking across social and affiliate channels. Clients will get access to real-time, full-funnel measurement combining identity, influencer, and transaction data.

Arthur Sadoun, global CEO, Publicis Groupe, commented: “Through this acquisition, we are further reinforcing our Category of One, building the world’s most powerful influencer platform by connecting the scale and service of Influential with Captiv8’s unrivalled technology, grounded in Epsilon’s connected identity. As we continue to invest in the products and services that drive true differentiation for our clients and ourselves, I’m thrilled to welcome Krishna and the Captiv8 teams to the Publicis family.”

Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 co-founder and CEO, said: “Captiv8 was built to unify the fragmented creator economy - turning influence into a commerce engine that drives real ROI. Publicis Groupe shares that vision for a fully connected, data-powered future. Together, we’re not just scaling creator marketing, we're transforming it into a global growth channel that delivers measurable impact from first impression to final purchase”

Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential added: “We look forward to combining the power of Captiv8’s award-winning influencer platform with Influential and providing best-in-class capabilities to all of our clients. As two leaders in the influencer marketing space, together, we bring unrivaled expertise, innovation, and transformation for our clients. We’re excited to collaborate with Krishna and Sunil to co-author the future of global influencer marketing at Publicis.”